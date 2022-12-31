The 5 million Kwacha African Development Bank (ADB) funded water project in Nakonde District in Muchinga Province has reached 92 percent completion.

Ministry of Water Development and Sanitation Permanent Secretary, Joe Kalusa disclosed that works on the project under the Integrated Small Towns Water Supply programme are progressing well.

Mr Kalusa told the Zambia News and Information Service (ZANIS) in an interview when he visited the construction site yesterday, that the project is expected to be completed by March 2023, adding that power supply to the plant is the only major stage remaining.

He says Government in collaboration with various stakeholders has been rolling out many water projects in Muchinga Province in its quest to ensure water supply meets the demands of the people.

“I am so far impressed with works being conducted here in Nakonde and I am hopeful that the remaining eight percent of works will be completed soon,” he stated.

He said the Nakonde project is among the priority projects under ADB in the province due to the poor quality of water that residents of the border town have recently been receiving.

Mr Kalusa further stated that a new water source from within Nakonde has been identified, stressing that some engineers have been directed to conduct a feasibility study to see how best the new water source can be utilised.

The Permanent Secretary also assured the people of Nakonde of improved quality and accessibility of water as soon as the water projects under construction are operational.

And Integrated Small Towns Water Supply Programmes Coordinator, Banabas Ng’andwe says the major projects under the programme in Mpika and Nakonde both stand at 84 percent completion.

Mr Ng’andwe says the total cost of the projects co-funded by Government and ADB cost about 16 million Kwacha with the Mpika projects costing about 11 million Kwacha, while the Nakonde project cost about 5 million kwacha.

He noted that most of the water facilities in some rural areas are dilapidated and that they are in dare need of rehabilitation and construction.

He said it is for this reason that the programme aims at improving water supply, starting from the source including construction of clean water intake points as well as treatment plants.

“You may be aware that in cases of power outages, the water should immediately cut. So we are looking at a situation where you have water supply even when power is cut,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chambeshi Water Supply and Sanitation Managing Director Luckson Simumba, said the rural oriented programme will help enhance access to clean and safe water to the residents.

Mr Simumba said Chambeshi contributes about 80 percent of coverage of water supply in Nakonde, adding that the new water project in the district will help achieve the 2030 goal of every person and household having frequent access to water and good sanitation.

He mentioned the need to embrace onsite sanitation services through the support of cooperating partners.

The Managing Director noted that the component of sanitation cannot be left out when dealing with water issues especially rural and peri-urban areas.

The Permanent Secretary wrapped up his four day working visit in Muchinga province with Nakonde District yesterday.