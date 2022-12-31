Over 50 houses that have been built over the 42-inch sewer pipelines in Kabushi Constituency in Ndola are set to be demolished to pave way for the rehabilitation of the sewer system by Kafubu Water and Sanitation Company (KWSC).

KWSC Acting Director Technical Services Rabson Ngulube said most of the houses in Kabushi were constructed closer to the sewer pipeline making it difficult for the utility firm to conduct rehabilitation works.

He explained that houses are supposed to be constructed 10 meters away from the sewer pipeline but after investigating it has been discovered that a lot of households are closer to the sewer pipe.

Mr Ngulube said the 42-inch sewer pipe drains all waste from Masala, Kabushi, Lubuto and Mushili townships in the southern part of Ndola to the reservoir.

He added that the 42-inch sewer pipe is very big and does not need human strength but machinery to be lifted hence the need for some structures to be demolished to allow the machinery to easily move.

Mr Ngulube noted with sadness that there are some people who are also constructing ponds which were selected to dispose off sewer ponds making it difficult for the utility company to conduct its rehabilitation works.

Ndola District Commissioner Joseph Phiri said it is sad to note that some people have built houses on top of the sewer line adding that they will have to move and find other suitable places to construct their houses.

Recently Minister of Water Development and Sanitation Mike Mposha directed Ndola District Commissioner Joseph Phiri, the Ndola City council and KWSC to ensure that people do not encroach on water and sanitation pipe lines.

Mr Mposha expressed disappointment that people built on top of the sewer pipeline adding that it was lawlessness that needed to be resolved.