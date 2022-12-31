Two girls both aged 15 years old were locked up in a house for three days after allegedly being defiled in Kabwe district in Central Province.

Central Province Commanding officer David Mukuka said in a statement made available to the media in Kabwe that the two girls were found in a house without windows in Magandanyama area where they were locked up from December 25th to 27th.

Mr Mukuka said the victims were freed by police.

He stated that the suspects identified as Reagan Kabenga and Marvelous who’s other names have not yet been established, are currently on the run.

He explained that investigations are underway.

In a related development, a 14 year old girl of Kapiri Mposhi district has been defiled by two men who were working together.

Mr Mukuka said that the victim who went to the market to buy relish met two unidentified men who dragged her into a nearby bush where one of them held her hands while the other had carnal knowledge of her.

“After the act the duo departed. The victim sustained painful private parts,” he said.

He said that the defilement is reported to have occurred December 24th at Mpula Market though the matter was only reported to the police on December 27th, 2022.

Mr Mukuka said that no arrests have been made so far but that investigations are underway.

He appealed to parents in the province not to leave their minors unattended as defilement cases are on the increase.