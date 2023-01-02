By Sawiba Sikota

We are into a new year and things said have been very striking from certain people. Some caused eyebrows to rise, a few drew smiles, many were simply stupefying, whilst others induced loud uncontrolled wild laughter.

I will start in no particular order with Prime Minister Liz Truss’ famous words, “I am not a quitter!”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky when offered by the U.S Government to be evacuated from Kyiv posted a defiant video from Kyiv in which he said: “I’m here, ….the fight is here. I need ammunition, not a ride.”

Former President Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social network, “Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.”

On hunting concessions that the Attorney General said should be honored, President Hakainde said, “Concessions, hunting concessions we are not signing, we are not signing.”

President Yoweri Museveni in his deep Ugandan accent answered a reporters question, “We want to trade with Russia. We want to trade with all countries of the world. When there was the cold war one day they asked me a question; are you pro-East or pro-West? I said, ‘You must think I’m an idiot. Why do you think my main job is to be pro-some body. I am pro-myself and I deal with all the other people according to how they relate with my own interests’. These people think we’re stupid. The question is idiotic. No! We want to make our own enemies not fight other people’s enemies.”

In a perfect accent, President Hakainde Hichilema in New York stated, “They want me to help other countries achieve what I have done for Zambia.”

“If you’re the President of the United States, you can declassify just by saying ‘It’s declassified,’ even by thinking about it.” — Donald Trump,

Thinking about it, President Hakainde Hichilema said of his treason arrest, “I was on death row.”

These were, from various world leaders, last years most memorable statements.