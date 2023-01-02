9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, January 2, 2023
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

PF Presidential Hopeful Criticizes Hichilema Administration, Rates Performance at 30%

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Feature Politics PF Presidential Hopeful Criticizes Hichilema Administration, Rates Performance at 30%
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Brian Mundubile, presidential hopeful for the Patriotic Front (PF) party, has criticized the performance of President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration. Speaking in Mansa on Sunday, Mundubile claimed that no significant sector in Zambia is thriving under Hichilema’s leadership and that, besides speeches made by the President and his supporters, no sober Zambian would rate the administration above 35%.

Mundubile cited complaints from the youth about unemployment, miners, and shortages of drugs in poor areas as evidence of the poor performance of the current administration. He also expressed his belief that rating Hichilema’s performance at 30% is more than fair, and that many Zambians would actually give the administration a lower rating.

In addition to criticizing the state of the economy and social issues, Mundubile also addressed the issue of fuel prices in Zambia. He stated that the only time Zambians will celebrate a change in prices is when they go below K15, as that was the price when the United Party for National Development (UPND) took power.

Furthermore, Mundubile accused the President of focusing on speeches and travel abroad instead of addressing the suffering of Zambian citizens.

“So Mr President, I think it’s high time, now that this is the first day of the year to sit and reflect upon the sufferings of the Zambian people. I think that is the biggest assignment you have right now. So, to assume that you are doing well when the reality on the ground is different, I think is not a way to go,” he said.

Previous articleZambia National Women’s Lobby Calls for Increased Efforts towards Gender Equality in 2023

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

PF Presidential Hopeful Criticizes Hichilema Administration, Rates Performance at 30%

Brian Mundubile, presidential hopeful for the Patriotic Front (PF) party, has criticized the performance of President Hakainde Hichilema and...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambian Economy in Peril Under Current Administration, Says Patriotic Front Acting President

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 20
In a press conference held on Thursday, December 29, 2022, Hon Given Lubinda, acting President of the Patriotic Front, declared that the economy of...
Read more

Nakacinda Accuses President Hichilema of Interfering with DPP, Calls for his Impeachment

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 17
Information and Publicity Chairperson for the opposition Patriotic Front (PF) party, Raphael Nakacinda, has accused President Hichilema of giving directives to the Director of...
Read more

Mwambazi resolves to work closely with the New Dawn Government to foster development in his constituency

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 3
Ndola’s independent Bwana Mkubwa Member of Parliament Warren Chisha Mwambazi has reiterated his resolve to work closely with the New Dawn Government to foster...
Read more

Zambia facing socio-political and ideological crisis at the hands of the UPND Government

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 7
Opposition Socialist Party youths on the Copperbelt have charged that Zambia is facing socio-political and ideological crisis at the hands of the UPND Government...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.