Dear valued users of lusakatimes.com,

We are writing to inform you that lusakatimes.com, will be intermittently available for the rest of this week as we work to redesign and upgrade the site. While we will continue publishing content during this period, SOME of your comments posted during this transition period could be lost forever. We understand that this may cause inconvenience and we sincerely apologize for any disruptions this may cause.

It has been a while since we made changes to lusakatimes.com, and a lot of the underlying technology we use has really aged. As a team, we have always looked for ways to improve the user experience and provide the best possible service to our site visitors, which, admittedly, has somewhat deteriorated over the years.

In order to put lusakatimes.com on the path to what we want it to be, it is necessary for us to perform maintenance, and make updates, including upgrades to the underlying infrastructure. While we understand that this can be disruptive, we hope that you will bear with us as we work to bring you an even better lusakatimes.com in the near future.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to make these important updates. We look forward to continuing to serve you and provide a high-quality online experience.

Sincerely,

LT Team