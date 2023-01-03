Youth activist, Owen Hambwezya, has raised alarm about the state of leadership in Zambia, saying that the country is in the wrong hands. In an interview with local media, Hambwezya warned that if citizens do not take action, a strong dictator will emerge in the country.

Reflecting on the past year, Hambwezya noted that it had been a period of ups and downs due to the lack of leadership from those elected in 2021. He specifically criticized the performance of the UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema, saying that they have fallen short of the expectations of the majority of Zambians who voted in the August 2021 general elections.

Hambwezya accused the UPND and President Hichilema of focusing on political battles rather than delivering on their promises of economic, social, and moral change for all Zambians. He said that instead of working to benefit the people of Zambia, the UPND and President Hichilema have been preoccupied with fighting political battles that will not create jobs or improve the lives of citizens.

Furthermore, Hambwezya accused President Hichilema of failing to address corruption and lawlessness among his top officials in government. He pointed to a report from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) against some named ministers as evidence of this, saying that it was “appalling and scary” but wondering why President Hichilema had not taken action on it. Hambwezya also claimed that President Hichilema’s fight against corruption has only targeted former PF leaders, rather than addressing corruption within his own party.

In addition to these issues, Hambwezya lamented the rising cost of goods and services under President Hichilema’s administration, saying that it has made life difficult for ordinary Zambians. He specifically mentioned the increase in fuel prices, saying that it has had a negative impact on farmers and small-scale businesses that depend on fuel for their livelihood.

Overall, Hambwezya warned that if nothing is done to change the current leadership in Zambia, President Hichilema and his team will not survive the 2026 general elections. He called on the people of Zambia to speak out against the current leadership and demand change, warning that if they do not, a strong dictator will emerge.