Newly appointed Nkwazi coach Osward Mutapa says his immediate task is to rescue the Police club from relegation.

Nkwazi are third from the bottom of the FAZ Super Division table with 17 points in 17 matches.

Mutapa has returned to Nkwazi for a third stint after being re-engaged this week.

Speaking to the club media, the Zambia Under-23 men’s national team coach called for hard-work, discipline and a good atmosphere at Edwin Imboela Stadium.

“For me Nkwazi is home. I am what I am today because of Nkwazi. Coming for the third time I feel at home and I know the project is huge,” Mutapa said.

“Taking over a team that is third from bottom it really needs a lot of hard work, determination by everyone involved.”

“Yes the team is in the waters, the short term definitely has to be getting out of the waters,” Mutapa said.

Nkwazi are preparing to face leaders Power Dynamos on January 7 away in Kitwe when the second half of the 2022/23 season resume after a break.

Power have 35 points, 18 ahead of Nkwazi.