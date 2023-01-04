United Party for National Development (UPND) Muchinga Provincial Coordinator, Frederick Chimeya has called on politicians to support the successful hosting of the Muchinga Investment Forum and Expo slated for October this year.

Mr Chimeya says politicians play an important role in supplementing Government efforts on initiatives that are aimed at bringing development to people in rural parts of the country.

He told ZANIS in a telephone interview in Chinsali today, that the 2023 Muchinga Expo should not be politicised, stressing that the Investment Forum is also a platform for politicians to embrace patriotism through their active participation.

The Provincial Coordinator added that the successful holding of the Forum will be highly dependent on the cooperation of politicians with Government as well as various local and international stakeholders.

“I therefore, wish to implore my colleagues not just from Muchinga but the whole country at large to support this noble cause that will result into economic and infrastructure development for the people of Muchinga province,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Mr Chimeya has also applauded Dr Vernon Mwaanga for urging politicians to uphold peace and unity in the New Year.

He said the veteran politician is playing a leadership role through his political experience by advocating for peace and unity among politicians.

Mr Chimeya charges that political figures from both the ruling party and the opposition should emulate the veteran politician by promoting national unity and patriotism.

“Politicians should avoid publishing segregative statements as they are the root cause of division and conflict in the country,” he added.

He further states that the year 2023 should represent the true peace that Zambians enjoy through genuine politics for the development of the country.