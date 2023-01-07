The number of farmers growing soya beans compared to other crops like maize has increased in Vubwi District.

Vubwi District Agricultural Coordination Officer Philimon Lungu has confirmed the increase in soya beans production and has applauded the farmers for taking the initiative.

Mr Lungu has attributed the increase in soya beans production to the availability of a lucrative market for Soya beans in Zambia and the neighbouring Malawi.

“This has been the trend since 2018 where we have seen soya beans production increasing steadily. In 2018 we had 12,000 hectares, in 2020-2021 we had over 17,000, this year we expect close to 18,000 hectares,” he said.

And Zozwe ward agriculture block supervisor Douglas Mwiinga has applauded the move by farmers to diversify into producing high value crops like soya beans.

“They are also looking at it as one, a way of raising income fast, and secondly, a way of becoming actually business minded,” he said.

Mr Mwiinga has since lauded farmers on the initiative stating it was a life changing venture for the farmers in Vubwi district.