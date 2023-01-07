Chipili District Health Director, Nancy Maambo has disclosed that the District did not record any maternal death in its 19 health facilities during the festive period.

Dr Maambo has attributed the zero maternal death to the putting up of maternity Annex in all healthy facilities which she said has contributed to women adequately preparing themselves and health facilities providing good services to expecting mothers.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS, Dr Maambo further attributed the zero maternal death in Chipili District to the adequate human resource that has enabled the people of Chipili to access health services easily.

“We are grateful to the new dawn government for the services that they have brought to the people, they have made them as close to the people as possible. Our people in Chipili District are able to access these services very easily because the government has also employed staff in health facilities,” she said.

Dr Maambo thanked the Government for putting up a maternity annex in each and every health facility in the District despite not having a District Hospital.

“With the maternity annex that we have in every health facility in our district, it allows all our women to deliver from the facilities. We have 19 health facilities in Chipili District and I can gladly say that all our women are delivering from the health facilities,” she said.

The Ministry of Health embarked on a programme to bring health services as close to the people as possible, the results of which are yielding success in ensuring quality health care among the people.