9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, January 9, 2023
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Kariba dam inflows improve since new year

Chief Editor
By Chief Editor
55 views
0
EconomyKariba dam inflows improve since new year
Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

THE Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) says inflows into Lake Kariba and other upstream gauging stations since January 1 were encouraging, raising hope of increased power generation from the dam’s turbines.

In November last year, ZRA announced that water levels in the lake were low and ordered the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) to cut electricity generation at the Kariba South Power Station by half to preserve water in the dam.

ZRA is responsible for the allocation of water used by the country’s Kariba South and Zambia’s Kariba North Power Stations.

Kariba is the largest man-made dam in the world, providing the bulk of electricity consumed in both Zambia and Zimbabwe.

On November 25, ZRA wrote to ZPC that the Kariba South Power Station had used more than its 2022 water allocation, hence the need to scale down.

Zimbabwe and Zambia use a similar amount of water for power generation.

In its latest update, ZRA said Lake Kariba had recorded significant inflows since January 1.

“The lake level that has been decreasing has now started showing some increasing trend in the past few days due to increase in local rainfall activity on and around the lake,” ZRA said in a statement.

“While the levels in the lake are exceedingly low at the moment, it is encouraging to note that from January 1, 2023, inflows are indicating some marginal increase at Kariba and other gauge reading stations dotted upstream of the Kariba Dam. As per hydrological simulations, we should start seeing some significant increase towards the close of January.”

“The period under review closed at 475,68m (1,32% usable storage or live storage) on January 5, 2023, compared to 478,25m (19,17% usable storage) recorded on the same date last year.”

The Kariba North Bank Power Station has an installed capacity of 1 080 megawatts (MW), while the Kariba South Bank Power Station in Zimbabwe has a capacity of 1 050MW.

Kariba’s water level has been decreasing steadily over the years due to recurrent droughts and low inflows into the Zambezi River and its tributaries.

Previous article
Arts can create jobs and wealth-Fumba

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor -

Arts can create jobs and wealth-Fumba

Government says it wants to use the arts and creative sector as an engine for job and wealth creation...
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.