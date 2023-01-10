9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Chambishi FC Confirm Mujembe as Head Coach

FAZ Super Division side Chambishi have confirmed the appointment of Lewington Mujembe as club head coach.

Mujembe had been acting as Chambishi head coach since 26 October 2022 when the club sent Kaunda Simonda on forced leave.

Club spokesperson Katongo Chali said Mujembe has been awarded a two-year contract.

“Chambishi Football Club Executive has with immediate effect appointed Mr. Lewington Mujembe as head coach on a two-year performance based contract,” Chali said.

Chambishi have enjoyed good form under Mujembe’s interim reign – winning four out of their last six matches.

“The Exco has wished the new head coach all the best and has pledged to give him maximum support as he takes up the new role,” he said.

Chambishi are 11th in the league with 23 points after 18 matches played.

