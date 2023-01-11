THE Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) acting Senior Investigations Officers testified in court on Tuesday that the house located in Eureka whose reinstatement value is K8.6 million kwacha for which former Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo and Wanziya Chirwa were arrested is not owned by the accused persons.

In a continued trial before Lusaka magistrate Slyvia Munyinya on charges of being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime, ACC officer Zangiwe Mulenga produced a contract in which Mr Jon Van Blerk offered Mr Kampyongo and his wife the property at the price of US$330,176.

“The ACC also received information from the Financial Intelligence Centre-FIC-alleging that Honorable Kampyongo and Wanziya Chirwa had built a house in Eureka way above their earnings,” she told the Court.

Ms Mulenga said after being allocated a case by Miyoba Sikazwe she went to Eureka were she met Mr. Jon Van Blerk and interviewed him and he confirmed that indeed he had sold a property to Hon Kampyongo and madam Chirwa.

“He told me that they made a part payment of US1,400 and the total amount of the property was US$330,176 and he gave me a contract of Sale to that effect,” she said.

Asked to confirm whose has ownership of the House in question, Ms Mulenga said the property is owned by Jon Van Blerk but she decided to charge the accused persons because they had made a part payment of US1,400.

Mr Mulenga said the other properties owned by Mr Kampyong includes undeveloped land valued at K1.6 million, a dwelling house in Multi Economic Zone valued at K860,000

Earlier, another ACC witness Payroll management and Establishment Control Department was at pains admitted that both Hon Kampyongo and wife Wanziya Chirwa legitimately earned additional allowances during time they served in government and that the same allowances have not been computed and presented before court.

PERMIC Assistant Director Personnel Administration Humphrey Silupya told the Court that Hon Kampyongo’s gross payment from September 2012 when he was first placed on the payroll to May 2021 when he was removed from the payroll amounted to K6, 211,971.16 while his net payment is K3, 607,100.92

He also told the Court that Mrs Wanziya Chirwa Kampyongo who worked as a Planner, she received gross payment is 1,180,823.86, the Net payment is K1,314,973.33 from April 2010 to December 2022.

He also told the Court that the amounts do not include payments made to Mrs Wanziya Chirwa Kampyongo from 2005 when she joined government to May, 2010 nor the allowances she was paid for 1 year when she went to work from the Netherlands.