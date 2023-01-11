The Green Party in Zambia is expressing concern for the safety and security of its President, Peter Sinkamba, amid a pattern of threats and disturbing messages from unknown sources, as well as from incumbent UPND Kwacha Member of Parliament Charles Abel Mulenga. According to the Green Party, Mulenga has claimed that President Sinkamba wants to have his election nullified by the Constitutional Court.

In response, Mulenga has been officially reported to the Kitwe District Police Headquarters, and the Green Party is calling on the Zambia Police to investigate the alleged threats made by Mulenga and to demonstrate that the “New Dawn” administration will not shield its members and MPs from being held accountable for acts that intimidate citizens who petition the country’s courts of law.

The Green Party is also urging the UPND leadership to condemn the intimidation of citizens who seek legal redress through the courts. The Constitution of Zambia imposes a duty and right on all citizens to uphold and defend the Constitution, and to resist any acts that contravene the Constitution without fear or favor. This includes the right of citizens to question any election held in the country if they believe it goes against the Constitution and/or other electoral laws, and to petition the Constitutional Court to determine whether it was held in breach of the Constitution of Zambia.

In a statement, Green Party Secretary General Daniel Sichilongo said, “The Green Party and its President will not be deterred by the acts of cowardice by any person or Member of Parliament who feels aggrieved by our action in defense of the Constitution, but will instead double our efforts to provide checks and balances to the Executive arm of government through all means possible legal and constitutional, including commencing public interest litigation in the Constitutional Court like the Kwacha and Kabushi case.”

The situation underscores the importance of a free, fair and peaceful electoral process and the right of citizens to seek legal redress through the courts, which are fundamental democratic principles. The Green Party and its President, Peter Sinkamba, is calling for an end to the intimidation and for all actors to respect the rule of law in Zambia.