Avram Grant is still working on the composition of his Chipolopolo bench.

In an exclusive interview on Wednesday evening, Grant told ZNBC TV Sports that he had identified a local assistant coach.

The Israeli was appointed Zambia coach on December 22 on a two-year deal.

“We will work like did before with one local assistant, one assistant from Europe and a match analyst who is very important nowadays,” Grant said.

“I am building the staff now from goalkeeping coach, fitness coach, everything, we will have a good staff.”

But Grant said he was keeping the name of the local assistant close to his chest.

“I don’t want to speak about this because first, we have to speak to FAZ. We will have a discussion and present everything to them.”

Meanwhile, Grant said he would play a minimal role in the junior team structures.

“Firstly, the women’s team did amazing when they reached the World Cup and I will share my philosophy with everyone,” Grant said.



“But it is their responsibility for them to make their teams better and better but we will be in contact.”

Grant’s first competitive matches will be in late March when Zambia face Lesotho home and away in a 2023 AFCON Group H qualifier doubleheader.