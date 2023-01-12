According to a recent statement by Dr. Fred M’membe, President of the Socialist Party, President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent claims that the Kariba Dam is leaking have caused alarm in the nation and raised serious questions about the structural integrity of the dam.

“It has come as a surprise that President Hichilema has gone to great lengths to justify load shedding by claiming that Kariba Dam is leaking,” said Dr. M’membe. “When a dam leaks, it means its structural integrity is in question. It’s one thing for a junior party official to speculate about this kind of thing, but when it comes from a head of state, it is a very serious issue.”

Dr. M’membe also pointed out that if the dam is indeed leaking, there could be serious implications for people living downstream in three different countries, and questioned whether the necessary preparations have been made for potential consequences. “If the dam is leaking, what are the implications for people living downstream in three different countries? Have we shared this information with Zimbabwe and Mozambique? What preparations have been made for potential consequences?,” he said.

Furthermore, Dr. M’membe emphasized that statements of this kind need to be coordinated with other heads of state and urged President Hichilema to consult with technocrats before making such claims. “We hope that next time a statement like this is made, technocrats are consulted about the potential repercussions. The river is shared with various countries so statements of this kind need to be coordinated with other heads of state. It’s not always about politics. Some matters are very serious,” he said.

Dr. M’membe concluded his statement by warning President Hichilema to be cautious when making statements about the Kariba Dam. “Anyway, lies have short legs,” he said.

It is clear that Dr. M’membe believes that President Hichilema’s recent claims about the Kariba Dam are alarmist and raise serious concerns about the structural integrity of the dam, as well as the potential consequences for people living downstream. He also calls on President Hichilema to consult with technocrats and coordinate with other heads of state before making statements about the dam.