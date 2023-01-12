Government says there is a dire need to expand education facilities in the country in order to accommodate more learners in schools.

Minister of Education Douglas Siakalima said the free education policy has increased the demand for infrastructure in learning institutions.

Mr Siakalima was speaking in Lusaka today when received a science laboratory built by the Japanese Government at Lilanda combined school.

He said Zambia values the support which the government of Japan has continued to render through numerous sectors, among them education.

Mr Siakalima has since appreciated the support from the Japanese government to Lilanda combined school through constructing the science laboratory that will help the institution in teaching science practical skills to the pupils.

He has therefore urged the school management at Lilanda combined school to guard the infrastructure against vandalism and put it to good use.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of Japan in Zambia, Ominato Satoshi said the Ministry of Education has prioritised the expansion of laboratory infrastructure in schools.

Mr Sitochi said in view of the Eighth National Development Plan (8NDP), the education sector still remains one of the pillars of Japan’s cooperation with Zambia.

He said the school will now be able to offer science related subjects in accordance with the ministry’s school curriculum.

He said Japan will continue to assist Zambia in the development of human resources in the field of science and engineering in order to revitalise the country’s economy.