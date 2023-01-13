Opposition Socialist Party spokesperson Frank Bwalya has condemned President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent comment in Angola suggesting that teargas and blood was the order of the day at bus stops before he became Head of State.

When addressing Zambians in Angola during his state visit to that country this week, President Hichilema claimed that teargas and blood was the order of the day at bus stops before he became President.

But Ambassador Bwalya said the Socialist Party equally strongly disagrees with President Hichilema’s assertion that Zambians forget quickly.

He said the Head of State exaggerated when saying that teargas and blood was the order of the day during the reign of the previous Patriotic Front regime.

“We disagree with the statement by President Hakainde Hichilema which he made while addressing Zambians resident in Angola recently that teargas and blood was the order of the day at bus stops before he became president. We equally strongly disagree with his assertion that Zambians forget quickly. One thing we know is that Zambians hate political hooliganism and violence regardless of where they surface and who perpetrates them. As such, the lawlessness which was sponsored by cadres under the previous regime was widely condemned. Some people believe that it contributed to the rejection that the Patriotic Front suffered in 2021. But no Zambian would subscribe to the exaggeration that teargas and blood was the order of the day at bus stops before the UPND formed government,” Ambassador Bwalya said.

He said under President Hichilema’s New Dawn administration Zambia witnessed the same hooliganism and violence seen under the PF regime.

Ambassador Bwalya said the latest being at Kulima Bus station in Lusaka where innocent people were injured and Flash buses damaged.

He said Mr. Hichilema should learn to measure his words when commenting on issues of public interest to avoid misleading the public, let alone being accused of lying.

“Under the administration of Mr. Hichilema, we have witnessed the same hooliganism and violence, the latest being at Kulima bus station in Lusaka, which saw innocent people injured and Flash buses damaged. This is fresh in the minds of the people, especially those who witnessed it. But it would be an exaggeration characteristic of lying if we claimed that teargas and blood had become the order of the day at bus stops under the New Dawn government. Therefore, we urge Mr. Hichilema to measure his words when commenting on issues of public interest to avoid misleading the public, let alone being accused of lying. Regarding the assertion that Zambians forget quickly, we wish to advise the President that the best yardstick to confirm his claim is asking Zambians if they remember what he promised them when asking for their vote in 2021,” Ambassador Bwalya continued.

“The truth is that Zambians have not forgotten that he said, once sworn in as president, the Zambian Kwacha would appreciate and that under his leadership the price of fuel, mealie meal, fertiliser etc would be reduced, to mention but a few. Moreover, when one listens to talk shows on radio and television stations around the country, people are reminding President Hichilema about the promises he made. Social media is equally awash with regrets regarding the failure of Mr. Hichilema to fulfill his promises. As a matter of fact, some people think that it is President Hichilema himself who has a short memory; hence his loud silence over the election promises he made. Therefore, we wish to remind President Hichilema that Zambians will never forget the promises he made and that if he continues to ignore reminders to honour them, he will suffer an embarrassing defeat,” Ambassador Bwalya stated.