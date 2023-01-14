9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, January 14, 2023
Sports
Chifubu MP Donates to Chifubu Bullets

Ndola’s Chifubu Member of Parliament Lloyd Lubozha has donated six sets of jerseys and balls to FAZ Copperbelt Division 1 side Chifubu Bullets and five other teams in the constituency.

Lubozha has presented jerseys to Chifubu Bullets, Chifubu Pirates, Chifubu Youth, RM Academy, Chifubu Hotspurs and Chifubu Police Madalas Club.

The lawmaker said he has made the donation to support sports in Chifubu Constituency.

Lubozha said in the near future he wants to see a team from Chifubu Constituency play in the FAZ Super Division.

“For the love of sport I wish to announce that I have bought six sets of jerseys that have been given to the top three teams in major leagues. The beneficiaries are Chifubu Bullets who are in Division One, Chifubu Pirates, Chifubu Pirates, RM Academy, Chifubu Hotspurs and Chifubu Police Madalas Club,” Lubozha said.

Bullets were promoted to the Provincial League last season.

