The Zambia Flying Doctor Service has evacuated Chipata Mayor George Mwanza to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) for specialist treatment following a tragic accident involving his official vehicle last Thursday. The incident, which took place in Petauke’s Mtilizi area, claimed the life of one passenger and left the mayor with stable injuries. The driver of the vehicle, Isaac Mbewe, and another passenger, Paul Malichi, both employees of Chipata City Council, also sustained injuries in the accident.

Mayor Mwanza was first admitted to Kalindawalo General Hospital in Petauke after the accident, which happened around 21:00 hours on Thursday. The driver of the vehicle, Isaac Mbewe, lost control of the car and overturned due to excessive speed, according to Eastern Province Deputy Police Commanding Officer Lucky Munkondya who confirmed the accident in a statement to ZNBC News.

After receiving initial treatment, Mayor Mwanza was then transferred to Chipata Central Hospital for further medical attention. And today, the Zambia Flying Doctor Service evacuated the youngest mayor in the country to the UTH for specialist treatment. According to some doctors who attended to Mr. Mwanza at Chipata Central hospital, the mayor’s condition is stable.

Mr. Mbewe, the driver, has been discharged from the hospital while Mr. Malichi, a Chipata Council Police Officer was discharged yesterday.

The accident claimed the life of one passenger, Lyson Mwale aged 37, who died of serious injuries around 23:00 hours at Kalindawalo hospital where he was rushed for treatment. “The Mayor sustained chest pains and a cut on the head, while the deceased sustained suspected internal injuries, bleeding from the mouth and nose. Another passenger, Male, Paul Malichi aged 38 of Chipata Council sustained a painful head and left shoulder,” said Ms. Munkondya.

Mayor Mwanza was seen off at Chipata Airport by UPND Deputy National Chairperson Andrew Banda, Chipata District Commissioner Elida Banda, and Sinda District Commissioner David Tembo.

This tragic incident was not the only road traffic accident to occur along the Great East Road this week. Two other accidents were recorded, with one resulting in the death of a Mozambican male and the other leaving a driver with a painful shoulder and suspected fractured leg. The first accident involved a Mozambican male, Euflone Andre Bene, aged 32, who died on the spot after sustaining head injuries. The accident occurred at around 14:00 hours in Malilangwe area of Nyimba district when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of the motor vehicle before it overturned.

The second accident involved a driver identified as Nelson Ahvano Antonio Cassimo, aged 40, equally of Beira Mozambique. The driver sustained a painful left shoulder and a suspected fractured left leg. The accident happened when the driver failed to negotiate a curve due to excessive speed. The driver was admitted to Nyimba District Hospital