Matero Member of Parliament Miles B. Sampa, has criticized the handling of the street vendors issue by President Hakainde Hichimema and Local Government Minister Garry Nkombo.

Earlier Mr Nkombo had ordered the clearance of street vendors from the central business district (CBD) of Lusaka, a move made in an effort to prevent a potential outbreak of cholera in the city, but was later reversed by President Hakainde Hichilema.

According to Hon. Sampa, the decision to reverse the clearing of street vendors was made during a meeting at Statehouse, where Nkombo and the Secretary to Cabinet, Mr. Patrick Kangwa, invited all Lusaka district MPs to attend. However, Hon. Sampa was unable to attend due to unforeseen circumstances.

In his statement, Hon. Sampa acknowledges that the intentions of Nkombo and the President are good, but argues that they are both right and wrong in their approach. He explains that Nkombo is correct in wanting a clean city for health reasons, but wrong in how it will negatively impact the livelihoods of street vendors who depend on that revenue to feed and educate their children. Similarly, the President is right in prioritizing the economic needs of street vendors, but wrong in that if cholera does break out, lives may be lost and the blame will fall on his shoulders.

Hon. Sampa also notes that the issue of street vendors is a complicated one, as it is a main source of income for party cadres. He suggests that it would take a shrewd government to find a solution that benefits all parties involved.

Hon. Sampa also talked about his past experience as the Mayor of Lusaka, where he had to deal with the issue of street vendors. He stated that during his tenure, he had implemented several measures to ensure that the city remains clean and hygienic. He also said that he had zero tolerance for street vendors and had taken strict action against them whenever necessary. He further added that during his tenure, Lusaka did not record any outbreak of cholera. He believes that constant reminder to residents to wash their hands regularly, drink boiled water and avoid shallow wells water were the reasons for no cholera outbreak.

However, Hon. Sampa also acknowledged that street vendors were an important part of the city’s economy. He stated that street vendors were the only means of livelihood for many people and that it was not fair to deprive them of their livelihoods. He further added that it was the government’s responsibility to ensure that the city remains clean and hygienic while also providing support to street vendors.

Hon. Sampa also talked about the political aspect of the issue of street vendors. He stated that the issue was a hot potato as it was one of the main income sources for party cadres. He further added that the practice of collecting daily levies on behalf of ‘the council and party’ in theory but in reality it was on behalf of their pockets was prevalent. He said that street vendors believed in the ‘We put you in power’ entitlement.

In conclusion, Hon. Sampa wished the President and Minister Nkombo the best of luck in addressing the street vendor situation in Lusaka, but reminded them of their previous promises of zero tolerance for street vendors before the last general election. He stated that it was important for the government to find a solution that benefits all parties involved, including street vendors and the city’s residents. He also reminded that Cholera is a real threat to lives and that it was important for the government to take necessary steps to prevent an outbreak.

Hon. Sampa also urged the government to come up with alternative means of livelihood for street vendors, so that they can earn a livelihood without having to resort to vending on the streets. He also called on the government to provide support to street vendors, such as training programs and financial assistance, to help them transition to more sustainable livelihoods. It is important for the government to find a balance between ensuring a clean and healthy city and protecting the rights and livelihoods of street vendors. Hon. Sampa hopes that the government will take a comprehensive and holistic approach in addressing the street vendor situation in Lusaka, and that the rights and needs of all parties involved will be taken into consideration.