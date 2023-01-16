Attorney General, Mulilo Kabesha has advised newly recruited state advocates to resist engaging in any form of corruption during the course of their duty.

Mr Kabesha says the advocates should portray exemplary behavior as they represent the Attorney General’s Chambers.

ZANIS reports that Mr Kabesha was speaking during the official opening of a two-day induction of newly recruited state advocates and staff in Lusaka today.

He said the recruitment of personnel in the Ministry of Justice coincides with President Hakainde Hichilema’s call to heighten the dispensation of the justice system.

Mr Kabesha disclosed that the Attorney General’s chambers has employed 12 new state advocates and promoted 13 others to be sent to provinces and will be responsible for vetting Constituency Development Fund (CDF) contracts and prosecuting civil litigation matters.

“The 25 state advocates have been posted to five provinces namely North-Western, Central, Southern, Eastern and Northern Provinces. It is our hope that these offices will be open by April this year hence this induction to orient you, the new advocates for the work ahead of you in the provinces,” he said.

Mr Kabesha explained that the decentralization of the Attorney General’s Chambers is in line with President Hichilema’s directive issued during the official opening of the Second Session of the 13th National Assembly on September 9, 2022.

He further said the move is in line with Article 177 (6) of the Constitution of Zambia and Eighth National Development Plan (8NDP).

“The Decentralization of Attorney General’s Chambers is part of the planned Governance programmes under the Eighth National Development Plan (8NDP),” he said.

Speaking at the same event, Solicitor General, Marshal Muchende challenged the advocates to help government recover plundered public resources.

Mr Muchende noted that whilst defending government cases is necessary, it is important for the advocates to work in line with the current administration’s fight against corruption.

“This Government has put a premium on the Debt Collection Unit at civil litigation. This is the unit which will be the flag carrier going forward because we want to go after the money that has been stolen from the people of Zambia. There was a recent judgement in the Criminal court involving some workers at Postal Services, I think you know that matter, Chanda and others. After convicting the accused, the court instructed the Attorney General to recover the millions of money that were stolen,” he said.