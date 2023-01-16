Lazarus Kambole has rejoined Zesco United on the same day the nine-time Zambian champions announced a raft of departures.

Kambole returns to Zesco on loan just five years after he left to join South African giants Kaizer Chiefs on a forgettable three-year deal.

The striker joins Zesco on a short-term deal from Young Africans whom he joined after the expiry of his stay at Chiefs but has also struggled to find his feet with the Tanzanian champions.

“Zesco United is delighted to announce the signing of Lazarus Kambole on a six-month loan move from Tanzanian giants, Young Africans,” Zesco spokesperson Desmond Katongo said in a statement.

Kambole’s arrival also sees six players leave the Ndola club.

They include ex-Orlando Pirates and 2019 Zambia Player of the Year Austin Muwowo barely six months since joining Zesco as a free agent.

Other departures are defenders Fackson Kapumbu and Peter Maker Manyang, and strikers Alfred Leku Chitiya Mususu and Roderick Khembo have been released by Zesco.

Zesco is currently 10th on the log with 25 points, twelve points behind leaders Power Dynamos with fifteen games left to play.