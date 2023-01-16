In a dramatic turn of events, Mine unions have urged the New Dawn Government to bring back controversial Indian investors Vedanta Miner Resources to run the dormant Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) if it can’t find an alternative investor.

Heads of the Mine Workers Union of Zambia (MUZ), United Mineworkers Union of Zambia (UMUZ) and National Union of Miner’s and Allied Workers (NUMAW) on Monday held a joint media briefing at Katilungu House in Kitwe to advocate the return of Vedanta to run KCM.

MUZ, UMUZ and NUMAW in May, 2019 spearheaded protests against Vedanta in Chingola after accusing the London Metal Exchange listed firm of failing to run KCM.

At a briefing, Mineworkers Union of Zambia (MUZ) President Joseph Chewe claimed the situation at KCM is desperate saying the talks between the government and Vedanta should be expedited.

Mr. Chewe said the government should ensure that it looks at the issues affecting workers and the issues of compliance on the mining license if Vedanta was to return to KCM.

Vedanta was accused of not complying with the mining license provisions when running KCM in Chingola, Chililabombwe, Kitwe and Nampundwe.

Mr. Chewe further suggested that the mine unions be part of the talks being done outside court between the government and Vedanta.

“On Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) remember we told government that they must expedite the process of resolving the wrangles that involves Vedanta and ZCCM that led to the liquidation because we are aware that the operations in KCM, starting from Chililabombwe, Nchanga, Nkana and Nampundwe. These operations are in desperate need of new life. You know that we have workers who update us on a daily basis on what is obtained on the ground and the situation has become so desperate. You will recall that Vedanta took the government to court and what came from the Lusaka High Court, the Johannesburg and the London High Court is in public domain. Vedanta has argued that it is the rightful owner of KCM and the government has taken a position that we cannot mine in court hence we cannot bury our heads in the sand as a country and particularly union leaders to see KCM deteriorate and that we need to resuscitate KCM. We welcomed that talks came out from the court and negotiations between the two parties commenced. We need KCM to be back on track so that this mine continues to give jobs to the current workers and future generations. The situation at KCM has become so desperate that talks between the government and Vedanta have taken a long,” Mr. Chewe said.

Mr. Chewe said the mine unions want to see that the interest of workers is properly safeguarded as the Government and Vedanta talks.

“Because of the turn of events and the desperate situation at KCM, there is no investor that might come in KCM minus Vedanta. If those talks between Government and Vedanta give conditions that the unions complained about, the community complained about, those issues that suppliers talked about, those issues that the country in general talked about for the of sake of KCM, let them (Government) expedite the talks with Vedanta so that we bring normalcy at KCM. Otherwise, the situation is desperate. We would also want to be part of the talks as the union. So that those conditions workers rose when Vedanta left, we can also have an input and resolve the issue. We know that under the current situation there is no investment that will come in KCM. So we have hit a ore as a country in terms of trying to push Vedanta out because of the legal issues that surround the ownership. So we would want to call up Vedanta also to meet the unions so that we air the issues we want to air to them,” he said.

Meanwhile, United Mineworkers Union of Zambia (UMUZ) President Wisdom Ngwira said the happenings at KCM have detrimental effects on workers and the mining towns.

National Union of Miner’s and Allied Workers (NUMAW) President Saul Simujika said there is a need to revive Shaft Number 28 so that workers who lost employment are brought back.

Mr Simujika further said the 400 workers who were at the verge of losing employment at Baluba mine following its closure have been deployed to Muliashi and other areas.