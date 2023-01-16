Nkana say they are looking for a striker following the controversial departure of striker Alex Ng’onga from Wusakile.

Ng’onga has joined Congolese giants TP Mazembe after being banned by FAZ over misconduct.

Nkana Chief Executive Officer Kelvin Mutafu said Ng’onga’s move to Mazembe is good for his career.

“Definitely, we want to find some strikers. That is in the pipeline as you know our Frontline has been shaky,” Mutafu said.

“We are running up and down to ensure that we find a clinical striker upfront to help the team end the league in a respectable position,” he said.

Kalampa are battling against relegation in the Super Division.