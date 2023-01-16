President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia has arrived in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates to attend the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) at the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates. The visit, which was arranged at the invitation of the President of the UAE, is expected to provide Zambia with the opportunity to unlock new investment opportunities in Renewable and Alternative Sources of Energy, especially in light of the ongoing energy deficits in the country.

During his trip, President Hichilema will engage with key UAE-Government owned institutions that have expressed interest in cooperating with Zambia in strategic economic sectors such as energy, mining, finance, and hospitality. He is also expected to pursue opportunities that will augment the government’s existing efforts to stimulate private sector growth.

“President Hichilema’s visit will provide Zambia an opportunity to unlock opportunities for new investment in Renewable and Alternative Sources of Energy, especially in view of the continually recurring energy deficits in our country,” said a statement from the President’s office.

Meanwhile, Development and Governance Activist Mr. Elias Chanda Mulenga has welcomed the positive results of President Hichilema’s previous business trip to Angola. “President Hakainde Hichilema is committed to delivering Development to the country and Africa as a whole,” said Mr. Mulenga. He notes that the Lobito refinery project is projected to process 200,000 Barrels of oil per day of Angola’s medium and light crude oils. Mr. Mulenga reveals that such a move that will cut down on fuels, high costs of transportation from usual sources that Zambia has been using for a long time.

He further says President Hakainde Hichilema has brought direct flights from Angola to Zambia creating a strong bilateral Corporation between the two nations and has strengthened trade and investment for the two Countries. “The Development Activist says that this great move has already brought the Angolan flight touching the Zambian soil which will open many nations to come to Zambia for the connect flights to Angola,” Mulenga added.

Mr. Mulenga further says President Hakainde Hichilema is in a hurry to deliver Development and those in the habit of criticisms must be ashamed and allow the President to achieve the agenda to Develop Zambia and Africa at large.

President Hichilema is focused on identifying opportunities and leveraging such opportunities to the betterment of Zambia. He is expected to depart the UAE immediately after his engagements. The President’s office has stated that the visit is expected to result in new investments and partnerships that will benefit the people of Zambia.