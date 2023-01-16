Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley K. Kakubo says President Hakainde Hichilema has lined up engagements with key United Arabs Emirates UAE-Government owned institutions that have expressed interest to cooperate with Zambia in strategic economic sectors.

Mr Kakubo mentioned that the key strategic economic sectors include energy, mining, finance, hospitality, agriculture and logistics, adding that President Hichilema is scheduled to pursue opportunities and support for SMEs that will augment the government’s existing effort to stimulate private sector growth.

The Minister stated that the President is focused on identifying opportunities and leveraging such opportunities to the betterment of Zambia. In this regard, he will continue to engage with key strategic partners such as the UAE in a bid to grow the country’s economy, thus creating the much needed employment opportunities for the youth and improve living standards for all zambians.

“The President is expected to depart the UAE immediately after his engagements,” he said

Mr Kakubo explained that with Zambia being the Chair of the Africa negotiation team in the lead up to COP28, the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) provides an opportunity for the country to share ideas with other like-minded nations and institutions on sustainable renewable energy that resonates with the existing global climate change issues. In addition, President Hichilema has been invited to participate in a high level panel discussion on the topic “Enabling Africa to Become a Clean Energy Powerhouse”.

He disclosed that on the bilateral cooperation front, the invitation is not only a demonstration of the growing relations between the two countries, but also provides an opportunity to initiate new as well as operationalise existing cooperation agreements. The undertaking, which has come at a time when Zambia is faced with an energy deficit, will also set a platform for the head of state to unlock opportunities for increased investment in renewable and alternative sources of energy in Zambia and by extension, address the perennial electricity deficits.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation highlighted this when he informed the nation that Mr Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, will travel to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, at the invitation of his Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, to attend the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week from 15th to 17 th January, 2023.

