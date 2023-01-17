Trident maintained their two point lead at the top of the FAZ National Division 1 table after edging City of Lusaka at home in Kalumbila, North Western Province.

Veteran striker Graven Chitalu scored the goal when his new side Trident beat City 1-0 in this week 19 fixture.

Chitalu recently joined Trident from fellow Division One side Indeni.

The win moved Trident to 38 points after 19 matches played as ninth placed City remained on 27 points.

In Mufulira, Mighty Mufulira Wanderers stayed second following a 3-0 win over Jumulo at Shinde Stadium in Kantanshi.

Clive Biyeta scored twice and Maxwell Mabenga registered the other goal.

Mighty have 36 points and seventh placed Jumulo have 29 points.

Third placed Konkola Blades forced a goalless draw away at Zesco Malaiti Rangers.

Konkola 31 points together with fourth placed Kafue Eagles.

Kafue Eagles were held to a goalless draw by Kitwe United at home.

FAZ National Division 1 Week 19

Mufulira Wanderers 3-0 Jumulo FC

Mpulungu Harbour 1-0 Indeni

Trident FC 1-0 City of Lusaka

Barts FC 0-1 Young Green Buffaloes

Kafue Eagles FC 0-0 Kitwe United

Kafue Celtics FC 0-0 Mutondo Stars

Aguila FC 2-2 Atletico FC

Livingston Pirates 0-0 Lusaka Dynamos

Zesco Malaiti Rangers 0-0 Konkola Blades