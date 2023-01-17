Smart Zambia has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Presight AI, a leading Artificial and Predictive Intelligence Company based in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The three-year MoU seeks to enhance collaborations between the two parties in the use of e-governance in Zambia.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Corporation Permanent Secretary in charge of International Relations and Corporation, Isabelle Lemba led the Zambian delegation on behalf of the Ministry at the signing ceremony which took place at the Presight Offices in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking prior to the signing, Mrs Lemba says President Hakainde Hichilema was eager to leverage on the opportunities provided by Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) to ease the way of doing business and create jobs especially for young people.

“When we talk about job creation for the youths, we are not just talking about any jobs but we mean clean and decent jobs that are relevant to the world that we are living in today,” she explained.

Mrs Lemba said government wants to see the country have a dynamic youth that will not only be looking for employment opportunities when they leave school but become job creators themselves.

She reminded the two parties that government is now eager to see its implementation.

And Zambia National Coordinator, Percy Chinyama Smart signed on behalf of Zambia while Presight Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Pramotedham signed on behalf of his company.

Mr Pramotedham said his company is keen to start collaborations with Smart Zambia now that the MOU has been signed.

He further said his team was ready to meet their partner so that together they can identify priority areas that need concentration.