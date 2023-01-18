Presidential Advisor on health, Roma Chilengi has praised the pharmaceutical market size of Egypt, saying it has the potential to supply Zambia with drugs needed in all health facilities.

And an Egyptian Pharco Pharmaceutical Company has donated 1000 doses of medicine to Zambia that will go towards the treatment of Hepatitis C and a further 1000 doses of Zink and Iron to treat Anemia in pediatric patients.

Professor Chilengi says this is the reason the Zambian delegation is in Egypt with the possibility of sealing a deal to purchase the much-needed essential drugs in hospitals.

Professor Chilengi has told ZANIS in an interview in Cairo today, that there are over 120 pharmaceutical companies in Egypt of which some are multinational companies with local production facilities hence the need to collaborate with them.

“You know Egypt is a big player in the pharmaceutical industry, and we can tap into that for our medical needs and pharmaceutical technology which they have developed over time, “Professor Chilengi stated.

He added that his team is impressed with the standards and competencies which have been exhibited by Egyptian Pharmaceutical companies so far.

And Ministry of Health, Director, Clinical Care and Diagnostic, Alex Makupe, has thanked Pharco Pharmaceutical Company, for donating 1000 doses of medicine to Zambia that will go towards the treatment of Hepatitis C.

Dr Makupe further disclosed that Pharco has further donated 1000 doses of Zink and Iron used in the treatment of cases of Anemia in pediatric patients.

“As you may be aware Zambia has a huge number of people being treated with Hepatitis B even health officials also contract this pandemic a lot and this donation will go a long way in the treatment of our patients,” he said.

A multidisciplinary team is in Cairo, Egypt, to conduct due diligence of the bulky purchase of medicines.

The team comprises Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA), Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority, ZAMSA, ZPPA, Ministry of Commerce Trade and Industry, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Ministry of health officials.

Last week Health Minister Sylvia Masebo said the government will improve processes in 2023 to ensure speedy purchase of necessary medicines.