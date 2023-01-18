9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
General News
Police arrest woman for alleged theft of one month old baby

Police in Chavuma District of North-western Province have arrested a 25 year old woman for stealing a three week old baby.

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale, has revealed to the media that the incident occurred on January 11, 2023 around 21:00 hours at Kapapilo village.

Mr Mwale disclosed that the matter was reported to Police by the mother of the baby boy aged 17 of Kapapilo village in Kalombo area of Chavuma District.

He says investigations revealed that the mother was in the house with her child when she heard a knock on the door and immediately went to check.

The victim told the police that she found a young lady of her age who only identified herself as Chilombo from Mbulika Village in Kalombo area of Chavuma District.

The woman alleged that she was being chased by her husband who wanted to beat her and asked for refuge in the house.

After some time, she asked the owner of the house to go outside and check if the husband was still pursuing her and the mother of the child went out leaving her child in the custody of Chilombo.

When she returned, she found Chilombo had fled with the baby. Police were alerted and immediate investigations were instituted leading to the arrest of the suspect at Chavuma District Hospital around 23:00 hours,” Mr Mwale disclosed.

Mr Mwale further said police were alerted by health workers at Chavuma District Hospital, where she allegedly told them that she had given birth at home.

The suspect was arrested and is currently detained in police custody waiting for court appearance.

