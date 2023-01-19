9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Sports
Enock Mwepu Discharged From Hospital

Enock Mwepu has been discharged from hospital in Lusaka.

The former Chipolopolo midfielder was admitted to the National Heart Hospital in Lusaka last Sunday after feeling unwell.

“I can confirm that Enoch Mwepu was discharged from the Lusaka Heart Hospital this morning, he will continue his recuperation from home, ” Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Professor Lackson Kasoka said.

Mwepu has a congenital heart condition that was detected by his club Brighton last October.

The development saw the 25-yearold forced to retire from football on health grounds.
Brighton has since redeployed the midfielder to the clubs academy where he is coach of the Under-19 team.

