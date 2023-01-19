The government has allocated over K400, 000 for the reintegration of street kids and the monitoring of the welfare of children in Central Province.

Minister of Community Development and Social Services, Doreen Mwamba, said her ministry will enforce the Children’s Code Act No 12 of 2022 to bring about order in the streets while implementing the social protection programmes.

Ms Mwamba was speaking in Kabwe when she paid a courtesy call on Central Province Minister Credo Nanjuwa.

Ms Mwamba said the Child Code Act No 12 of 2022 will help in harmonizing the children’s welfare countrywide.

“With the Act in place, my ministry will now take charge in implementing its mandate of protecting children in all settings and will create an environment where all children can grow and thrive with full potential,” Ms Mwamba said.

The minister cited Kapiri Mposhi District as one of the hot spot in Central Province where cases of teen pregnancies, early marriages and child sexual abuse are record high.

She warned that the government will not take kindly of parents that are in the habit of marrying their children at an early age and also those that fail to take their children to school.

“I wish to implore you Central Province Minister to help in re-enforcing the Children’s Code Act No 12 of 2022 and also to monitor the social protection programmes in your region, she said.

And Central Province Minister, Credo Nanjuwa, has commended the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services for coming up with Children’s Code bill which President Hakainde Hichilema assented to into law.

Mr Nanjuwa said this was a monumental milestone within the country after years of hard work by the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services and the cooperating partners.

“The Act solidifies various rights and protections for children and officially establishes procedures for regulations of children’s welfare in the country,” Mr Nanjuwa said.

He has since appealed to the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services to address the transport challenges in the region in order to ensure there is effective monitoring of social protection services.