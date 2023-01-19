Lesotho coach Veselin Jelusic says Chipolopolo will be favourites when the two teams clash in the March back-to-back 2023 Africa Cup qualifiers.

The Likuena returned to work on Monday with a provisional squad of 26 local based players.

Chipolopolo Zambia will host Lesotho on March 21 in Lusaka on day-three of Group H action before traveling to Maseru seven days later.

Speaking to the Lesotho Football Association media, Jelusic said he has respect for Zambian football.

“We expect two very difficult and demanding games against the Zambian national team, considering the quality and international experience of the players who play for your national team, of course Zambia is the absolute favorite, but we will try to do our best and represent Lesotho with dignity,” Jelusic said.

“I have the deepest respect for Zambian football because of the results that Zambia has achieved in the past and the talent of the Zambian players that I have personally seen.”

“On the other hand, Zambia is the winner of the last COSAFA competition, which means that even without the excellent internationals playing in Europe and other countries, Zambia is currently the best team in the region. That speaks volumes about the strength and potential of Zambian football,” he said.

Ivory Coast lead Group H with four points followed by Zambia and Comoros, who are tied on three points each.

Lesotho are bottom of the group with one point in two matches played.