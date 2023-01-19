A 34 Year old woman of Mwamfuli village in Chief Kasoma Bangweulu’s chiefdom in Samfya district, Luapula Province has died after a pit latrine she was in collapsed.

Identified as Mildred Nalungwe , the deceased met her fate after a pit latrine collapsed while answering the call of nature.

Lupili Ward Councilor Innocent Mushinge confirmed on Wednesday adding that the incident took place around 08:00 hours.

“ The deceased went to answer the call of nature when a pit latrine collapsed and fall on her and died.

“ After the pit latrine collapsed it took a while for the people to realise that someone was inside when it collapsed, “ said Mr. Mushinge.

He said it was after hearing the deceased’s children crying, the neighbours decide to check up on them only to find out what had happened only to learn that a pit latrine had collapsed on Nalungwe.

After frantic efforts , the neighbors managed to retrieve the deceased ’s body.

The body of deceased has since been deposited in Samfya District Hospital mortuary awaiting burial as relatives suspects no foul play.