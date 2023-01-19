Minister of Transport and Logistics Frank Museba Tayali has pledged Government’s commitment to working with investors dedicated to helping Zambia accelerate its industrialisation agenda.

Mr. Tayali, the Ndola Central Member of Parliament, said the New Dawn Government is seeking to accelerate its industrialisation agenda especially in the Agriculture, Construction and Mining sectors.

The Minister said the UPND Government shall endeavour to create a predictable environment for market participants in the quest of turning around the economic fortunes of Zambia.

Mr. Tayali was speaking when officially launching the Honyang brand of trucks in Zambia held in Lusaka.

“We are delighted that the partnership that CAMCO has forged with Hongyang, a global industrial powerhouse, would assist Zambia in achieving its Industrialisation Agenda through the supply of a myriad of equipment and machinery in order to service the agriculture, energy, mining and construction sectors of our Country. These sectors will play a pivotal role in the New Dawn Government’s development trajectory that seeks to reposition Zambia as an economic powerhouse in the regional marketplace. I do appreciate that Hongyang is one of the world’s leading brands in the heavy equipment segment of the Agriculture, Mining and Construction industry. I am therefore delighted that the Hongyang brand of heavy duty motor vehicles has finally come into Zambia. This is a landmark entry which is timely because it coincides with the New Dawn Government’s desire to increase copper output from 800,000 tonnes per annum to 3 million tonnes per annum, and will be relevant in the Mining Sector,” Mr. Tayali said.

He said Zambia is providing opportunities to companies involved in the supply of machinery and equipment used in the Agriculture, construction, mining and energy sectors.

“I have also been advised that during the previous year CAMCO introduced the equipment hire department to service the farming community. Therefore, you may now wish to extend to the mining and construction sectors of our Country. These sectors will play a pivotal role in our economy and the Government is determined to support and create a level playing field for all sector players.

In the 2023 National Budget, the New Dawn Government made two landmark decisions regarding the Constituency Development Funds: We increased the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocation from K23.7 million in 2022 to K28.3 million in 2023; and We have decentralised the administration of the CDF to the local communities so as to take development where it is needed the most. The policy decisions that my Government made regarding CDF offers amazing opportunities to CAMCO and many organisations in Zambia that are involved in the supply of machinery and equipment used in the Agriculture, construction, mining and energy sectors,” he continued.

Mr. Tayali said Zambia is in need of one stop centres for all original spare parts and well-trained technicians in all parts of Zambia to ensure that the wheels of the economy are running with minimal disruption.

“As Government, we would like CAMCO to open up more branches in order to distribute more spare parts and reach out to all parts of the Country. What we need are one stop centres for all original spare parts and well-trained technicians in all parts of Zambia to ensure that the wheels of the economy are running with minimal disruption. Superior customer service is now an essential ingredient for those wishing to compete successfully in the global market with its ever-changing landscape. It is very critical that with this supply of vehicles, CAMCO must establish a very good after sales system which services the Hongyang brand, the Forland brand and other products you sell.”

He concluded:”This official launch of the Hongyang brand of heavy-duty vehicles in Zambia is a huge and timely milestone for CAMCO Equipment Zambia that has come at an opportune time. As Government we pledge to work with investors committed to helping Zambia accelerate its industrialisation agenda, especially in the Agriculture, Construction and Mining sectors. Our commitment as a New Dawn Government is reliable, firm and cast in concrete. My Government shall endeavour to create a predictable environment for market participants in our quest of turning around the economic fortunes of Zambia.”