Lusaka City Council Public Relations Manager Chola Mwamba says the local authority is doing its best to ensure that the existing drainage systems in the city are operating well.

Ms Mwamba said the local authority engaged 22 performers contractors who are working with council engineers to ensure that there are no blockages and overflows of water.

She said so far the contractors and engineers are doing well in ensuring that rainwater flows well from smaller drainages to the bigger ones like the Bombay drainage.

“We are in the rainy season again and issues to do with the drainage systems are topical issues but I am happy to report that we are doing very well in terms of the draining systems. 22 contractors and our council engineers are on the ground to ensure that we don’t report any blockages and overflows,” Ms Mwamba said.

Ms Mwamba however, noted that there has been a challenge especially with the Bombay drainage in that traders and the general public are in the habit of throwing garbage where they are not supposed to adding that this behavior should come to an end.

“You know some people have a tendency of throwing garbage in these drainages and this leads to the drainages being blocked. And again the same people start coming back complaining. This behavior has to come to a stop,” Ms Mwamba said.

And a check by ZANIS at City Market Boombay Drainage found garbage piling up in the drainage and one of the traders Catherin Chanda said they throw garbage there because council does not collect the garbage even after paying.

“This garbage has continued to pile up because the council does not come to collect it. As you can see they are packed in plastics and sacks for them to collect but they do not do so,” Ms Chanda said.

Ms Chanda added that we are now calling on the local authority to quickly start collecting this garbage even after a day or so to avoid this garbage otherwise we will now start having diarrheal diseases such as cholera.