The Minister of Education in Zambia, Honorable Douglas M. Syakalima MP, has released the results of the 2022 School Certificate (Grade 12) Examination. The Ministry of Education and the Examinations Council of Zambia have completed processing the results, with a total of 127,289 candidates entering for the examination, of whom 64,394 (50.59%) were boys and 62,895 (49.41%) were girls.

The Minister commended all members of staff in the Ministry of Education and the Examinations Council of Zambia who worked tirelessly to ensure that the examination was well conducted, answer scripts were marked and the results were processed in a timely manner. Additionally, to ensure that the results were of comparable international standards, a total of ten assessment experts from examining and quality assurance bodies in seven African countries, namely Botswana, Lesotho, Mauritius, Tanzania, Namibia, South Africa, and Malawi, participated in the standard setting and awards meeting for this examination. The Minister appreciated these countries for sending experts to participate in this important meeting for quality assurance of the processes and procedures.

Furthermore, the Minister congratulated the Examinations Council of Zambia for successfully conducting and administering the School Certificate Examination to candidates beyond Zambia’s borders, in South Africa, for the first time in 2022. Zambia has emerged as the only African country that conducts school examinations in another African country, and the Council is encouraged to extend the exportation of the qualification to other countries.

In terms of the results, a total of 125,145 candidates, representing 98.32 percent of those who entered, sat the examination. Of the 125,145 who sat the examination, 63,283 (50.57%) were boys while 61,862 (49.43%) were girls. Out of the total number of candidates who sat the examination, 86,732 (69.31%) obtained the School Certificate. The Minister urged all candidates to collect their results from their respective schools and to use them as a stepping stone for their future endeavors.