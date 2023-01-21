The United Party for National Development (UPND) has issued a statement regarding a statement that was purportedly issued by the Our Civic Duty Association (OCiDA) and circulated by a named opposition political party leader.

“As a party firmly anchored on democracy, we have noted the contents of the so-called statement. Despite the malice and half-truths in the statement we note its contents. As we have always stated it is the right of every citizen in a democracy to engage and express themselves on the governance of their country,” said Imenda.

“President Hakainde Hichilema has demonstrated that the New Dawn administration will not only promote but fulfill the rights of all citizens regardless of political persuasion. In opposition we advocated for freedom of expression and this we promise to guarantee,” Imenda said.

“We believe our country, especially as a young democracy, will only develop if we all work together and promote the general good of our great country Zambia. As demonstrated by the Head of State, the New Dawn is not immune to criticism as we believe we in the collective wisdom of all the Zambian people in their diversity,” Imenda added.

“As a party in Government, we shall endeavor to listen to constructive criticism from citizens. We urge all citizens to work together for the development of our great country Zambia,” Imenda said in conclusion.

The statement by the UPND Secretary General comes after the alleged statement by OCiDA was circulated by a named opposition political party leader. The UPND has clarified that it is open to constructive criticism and is committed to working for the development of the country.