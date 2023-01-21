Hosts Zanaco overcame Nkana in a dramatic five-goal thriller to win 3-2 on a rainswept Sunset Stadium pitch on Saturday to dent the visitors’ battle for survival.

Two Nkana mistakes that included an own-goal handed Zanaco the victory who returned to winning ways following last weekend’s 2-1 away loss to Nchanga Rangers.

As for Nkana, they have now managed to collect only 3 points out of a possible 9 in their last three games.

Abraham Siankombo fired in the first goal in the 28th minute with a superb shot from an acute angle outside the box that saw the ball dart into the far right corner of the net.

Nkana defender Stephen Chulu then scored a bizarre own-goal from exactly the same spot Siankomobo scored when his shot more than a clearance crossed the line into the same corner.

But Bob Chansa cut the margin when he headed in Harrison Chisala’s cross in the 45th minute before the second half started with a downpour that drenched the Sunset pitch.

Chansa completed his brace in the 70th minute with a left-footed shot after Mousa Lamisa who was shielding the ball in front of him rolled the ball straight to his feet.

But seven minutes later, Chansa turned provider for Zanaco’s winner when his clearance fell straight at the feet of Francis Mustafa’s feet who hammered in a booming volley on the slippery surface that made it difficult for both teams to control the ball.

Zanaco is at number 5 on 31 points, seven points behind leaders Power Dynamos who were held 0-0 at home by Green Eagles in Kitwe.

Defending league champions Red Arrows halted their five-match losing run with a 0-0 away draw at Kansanshi Dynamos.

Arrows are 7th on 28 points while Kansanashi is three points behind at number 11.

Forest Rangers stay firmly at number 2 following a resounding 5-0 Ndola derby victory over bottom-placed Buildcon.

Quadri Kola and Moyela Libamba scored a brace each while Moro Amenu scored Forest’s second goal in the 43rd minute.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 20

21/01/2023

Green Buffaloes 0-Nchanga Rangers 0

Zanaco 3-Nkana 2

Chambishi 1-FC MUZA 2

Power Dynamos 0-Green Eagles 0

Napsa Stars 1-Lumwana Radiants 0

Buildcon 0-Forest Rangers 5

Kansanshi Dynamos 0-Red Arrows 0

22/01/2023

Kabwe Warriors-Prison Leopards

Zesco United-Nkwazi