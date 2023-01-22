A civic leader from BwanaMkubwa Constituency has blamed companies established in the area for damaging road infrastructure.

Ndeke Ward Councilor Cephas Kampamba has attributed to poor state of roads in his ward to movement of trucks transporting heavy load.

Mr Kampamba said he has made efforts to engage the companies in the area to see how the existing infrastructure can be rehabilitated but they remain adamant to take any action.

He explained that the executive under the Ward Development Committee has since presented a proposal from the constituency to have some of the roads rehabilitated using Constituency Development Fund (CDF) for the year 2023.

“The mining and haulage companies in the area have let us down because they seem not to show any concern on the poor state of the roads yet they have contributed to damaging the roads.

“My office has formally engaged the companies and written to them to consider carrying out maintenance of the affected portions by patching up potholes using materials such as stones or laterite but our appeal has fallen on deaf ears. Our hope now is CDF, once this year’s allocation is disbursed, we will set aside a budget for maintenance works to make the roads passable,” he said.

Mr Kampamba has since appealed to the constituents in the area to exercise patience as his office is working to ensure that road infrastructure is worked on.