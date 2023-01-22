The government has provided 12,000 litres of chemicals to farmers in Northern Province to control the invasion of Fall Army Worms in maize fields.

Northern Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Lewis Mwape who flagged off the distribution of chemicals in Kasama said government is committed to supporting farmers secure their crops.

He explained that this is demonstrated by its decision to procure not only the pesticides but also other equipment such as sprayers.

Mr Mwape s said government will prioritise farm land that have been highly affected by the pest.

He urged District Agriculture Coordinators to ensure that the procured chemicals and other equipment reach the intended beneficiaries.

“Developing the agriculture sector is the major economic activity for most farmers, hence needs to be supported,” Mr Mwape said.

Meanwhile, Provincial Principal Agriculture Officer Innocent Mulauzi said about 120 agriculture camps in the province have been affected with the army worms.

He explained that infection rate stands at 10 percent in the districts and are destroying the maize farms.

Mr Mulauzi also disclosed that the province has also been ravaged by the Cassava Brown Streak virus which has affected the cassava crop.

He stated that the virus is spreading at a very fast rate and need to be controlled quickly.

“The virus is spreading at a very faster rate and if nothing is done it will completely wipe out the cassava crop,” he said

Mr Mulauzi has since asked for support from government and other well-wishers to help control the virus.

And Kasama District Agriculture Committee Chairperson Charles Silwimba commended government for acting promptly to the cries of farmers in the province.

Mr Silwimba however appealed to government not to wait for the tragedy to happen but stock the pesticides readily in advance every season.