Police in Mbala District have recovered a Toyota Land cruiser vehicle that was stolen from Kasama General Hospital in Kasama District.

The Toyota Land Cruiser belonging to the Kasama One Stop Centre went missing between Tuesday and Wednesday last week.

Mbala District Commissioner, Annie Paul confirmed that the vehicle was recovered on Wednesday along the Mbala-Nakonde road in Chozi area.

The District Commissioner has further disclosed that two suspected criminals have since been arrested while the third one is on the run.

She disclosed that one of the suspects was arrested on the scene while the other was apprehended by the community in Chozi area who later handed him over to the police.

Mrs Paul has since commended the police in Mbala for the quick action.

She explained that the suspected criminals after stealing the vehicle changed the registration number from the original BAL 8942 to ZAF 4093B.

Mrs Paul added that the vehicle has since been taken back to Kasama.

The suspects are remanded in custody in Kasama and will appear in court soon.

Last year, another Land Cruiser vehicle belonging to the Northern Province Health Office was stolen, and the search has continued.

Efforts to get a comment from the Northern Province Police command failed.