Sports
MONDAY'S PRO'S HIT LIST

Here are some selected briefs on how some of our foreign-based players performed at their respective clubs abroad over the weekend.

=SOUTH AFRICA

-SuperSport United: Striker Gampani Lungu was substituted in the 60th minute of SuperSport’s 1-1 home draw against Richards Bay on Sunday.
Lungu was not on target.

-Sekhukhune United: On Friday, goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata was on the bench in Sekhukhune’s 1-0 home win over Swallows.
His club mate Roderick Kabwe was substituted in the 87th minute while striker Mwape Musonda came on for Swallows in the 80th minute.
 


=SCOTLAND
Striker Fashion Sakala was substituted in the 67th minute but was not on target in Rangers 1-0 away win over St Johnstone in Saturday’s Scottish FA Cup 4th round  match.

=ITALY
Striker Lameck Banda came on in 64th minute of Lecce’s 2-0 away loss to Verona on Saturday.


=ENGLAND
Striker Patson Daka came on in the 86th minute on Saturday in Leicester City’s 2-2 home draw against Brighton.

Draw With Nkwazi Disappoints Zesco United Bench

