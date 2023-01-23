Here are some selected briefs on how some of our foreign-based players performed at their respective clubs abroad over the weekend.



=SOUTH AFRICA

-SuperSport United: Striker Gampani Lungu was substituted in the 60th minute of SuperSport’s 1-1 home draw against Richards Bay on Sunday.

Lungu was not on target.



-Sekhukhune United: On Friday, goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata was on the bench in Sekhukhune’s 1-0 home win over Swallows.

His club mate Roderick Kabwe was substituted in the 87th minute while striker Mwape Musonda came on for Swallows in the 80th minute.





=SCOTLAND

Striker Fashion Sakala was substituted in the 67th minute but was not on target in Rangers 1-0 away win over St Johnstone in Saturday’s Scottish FA Cup 4th round match.

=ITALY

Striker Lameck Banda came on in 64th minute of Lecce’s 2-0 away loss to Verona on Saturday.



=ENGLAND

Striker Patson Daka came on in the 86th minute on Saturday in Leicester City’s 2-2 home draw against Brighton.