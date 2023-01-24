International striker Hellen Mubanga says she is excited to bounce back to the Shepolopolo Zambia squad after a lengthy absence.

Mubanga of Spanish side Zaragoza has not played for Zambia in over a year.

She was last week named in the 33 member Zambia squad that has camped in Lusaka to prepare for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Speaking to journalists in Lusaka after Tuesday morning training, Mubanga said Zambia’s initial preparations for the World Cup are progressing well.

“I am excited to be back and it is every player’s dream to return to the national team after injury,” she said.

Mubanga is pleased with the stride the Zambia Women Team has made in the recent past.

“The preparations are Ok. This is the second day of training since we entered camp. Everything is fine,” Mubanga said.