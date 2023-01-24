By Nevers Mumba

A Fierce debate has ensued on Social Media with some quarters calling for the banning of certain Breeds of Dogs considered potentially dangerous to both owners and other people.

1. A lady in Chalala was bitten to death by her own dogs while various motorists and onlookers watched.

2. A former Zambia National Soccer Team player was killed and mauled by his own dogs before the eyes of onlookers who could do nothing.

3. A 71 year old lady, while visiting her son in Lusaka’s Ibex Hill area was killed by her own sons dogs.

4. A 43 year old man in Serenje had his privates bitten off by boerboels to the point of death.

These are just a few cases that have caught my attention in recent times, there are many others.

Of course, this argument isn’t without opposition. Some ardent and expert dog breeders and handlers have argued that these breeds, if handled correctly, are not beyond control. One young man argues that just like married people fight and kill each other doesn’t mean Society must advocate for the banning of marriages, for example. Neither does the mere fact that people commit suicide due to the pressures of debt and financial obligations, and yet nobody has advocated for the scrapping of all financial institutions. These are valid arguments, of course in cases where there dogs live in Fenced Yards that have properly constructed Dog Kernels, and the owners and other members of the family are well trained handlers.

Nonetheless, whatever the case, what we can see is that there has been a serious rise in cases of people keeping dangerous breeds of dogs in Zambia, some keep them under strict adherence to rules, while some keep them as though they were the common mongrel types that we are used to in Zambia.

With the rising cases of deaths from Dogs, it is time Local Authorise urgently addressed themselves to this matter. Many countries have already realised that these breeds are not to be kept as pets as they can suddenly lose memory and become dangerous to both the owners, their children or any other third parties.