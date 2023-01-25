President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya as Deputy High Commission at the Zambian Embassy in Tanzania.

This was announced by Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa in a statement.

Mr. Kangwa said the appointment of Mr. Bwalya into the Diplomatic service is with immediate effect.

He said Mr. Bwalya has served as Presidential Spokesperson at State House since 2021 until his appointment as Deputy High Commission to Tanzania.

Mr. Kangwa said President Hichilema has thanked Mr. Bwalya for his contribution as Spokesperson at State House.

In a statement, the President is confident that Mr. Bwalya will serve the government and citizens of Zambia to the best of his ability as he takes up his new appointment in Tanzania.