Yesterday, Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe met two Civil Society Organizations that petitioned the government over the Konkola Copper Mines – KCM and Vedanta standoff.

Zambians for Unity, Peace and Democracy and Advocates for National Development and Democracy had petitioned the Mines minister to give the government position regarding the legal standoff between KCM and Vedanta.

Mr Kabuswe met the two CSO leaders and assured them that the government is seriously looking into the impasse between KCM and Vedanta.

And Advocates for National Development and Democracy Executive Director Samuel Banda said that the assurance by the minister is a step in the right direction.

Mr Banda said Vedanta resources are the legal owners of KCM and that the government should handover back the mine to them so that they create business opportunities and employment.

“We had a successful meeting with the Mines Minister regarding the petition submitted to his office concerning the legal battles between KCM and Vedanta, and he assured us that the government is seriously and critically addressing the KCM, Vedanta legal impasse as he indicated that soon the government will gives its position on this matter,’ he said

Meanwhile, the Zambians for Unity, Peace and Development President Ronnie Jere said that following this assurance, the government should expedite the process of resolving the differences between KCM and Vedanta so that the continued suffering of people on the Copperbelt are averted.

Mr Jere is hopeful that the government’s position over the standoff will be known within this first quarter of the year.

“If the government delays in giving its position, we will go back and petition the Minister to ensure that they put the interests of the people of Zambia first,” he said

