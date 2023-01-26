The Mineworkers’ Union of Zambia (MUZ) is set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Egyptian General Trade Union of Miners, Quarries and Salinas Workers to invest in exploration and mining in Zambia.

Last year, MUZ announced its plans to invest in exploration and mining as a way of contributing to the economic growth of the country and enhancing job creation.

MUZ President Joseph Chewe said the Union has made steady progress in establishing its mining company in Zambia and contribute effectively to the country’s economy.

Mr. Chewe, who is in Cairo – Egypt, disclosed that MUZ has already identified sites where it will establish a mining company through the partnership with some Tradition Leaders within the identified areas.

The MUZ President has since urged Trade Unions within Africa to join hands and consider becoming the main players in mining operations besides representing workers only.

He says MUZ has also established good working relationship with some Traditional leaders in Luapula and North-Western Provinces who have made it easy for the Union to advance its intentions of investing in mining.

” We are currently looking for business partners to venture into mining to contribute to job creation and the economic wellbeing of Zambia and Africa as at large,” Mr. Chewe said.

Mr. Chewe, further emphasized that the ownership of mining companies can not be left to foreign investors alone, hence the need for Africans to drive their own agenda of owning mines and derive maximum benefits from their God-given mineral resources.

He was speaking when MUZ delegation met with the Egyptian General Trade Union of Miners, Quarries & Salinas Workers (GTUMQSW) in Cairo Egypt.

And MUZ General Secretary George S. Mumba emphasised the need for more collaborations among the African Trade Unions.

Mr. Mumba further expressed gratitude at the willingness of the Egyptian General Trade Union of Miners, Quarries & Salinas Workers (GTUMQSW), to partner with MUZ to establish a ming company in Zambia.

Meanwhile, MUZ General Trasurer, Chalwe Lengwe said the Union has opted to venture into investments to secure its future amid the shrinking union membership due to technological methods being applied by mining companies to cut their labour force resulting reduced financial base for the Union.

Mr. Chewe is accompanied to Egypt by his General Secretary George S. Mumba and the General Treasurer Chalwe Lengwe at the invitation of the Egyptian General Trade Union of Miners, Quarries & Salinas Workers (GTUMQSW) aimed at establishing business partnership between the two union.

And speaking at the same meeting, Egyptian General Trade Union of Miners, Quarries & Salinas Workers (GTUMQSW) President Mohamed Ahmed Abdelhalim said his union was ready to partner with MUZ in establishing a mine and explore more business opportunities in Zambia.

Mr. Abdelalim further emphasised the need to establish strong ties among African Trade Unions for the mutual benefit of African countries and their workers.

“We will soon be visiting Zambia through you, Mr. President to begin the process of establishing a joint business venture with MUZ aimed at deepening the bilateral relationship between the two unions,” said Mr. Abdelhalim.

This is contained in a media statement issued by MUZ National Coordinator Fletcher Katontoka Mushimbwa from Egypt.